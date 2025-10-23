Soar away success is being enjoyed by an enterprising Yaxley mum-of-four who has just opened her second specialist balloon hire shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expansion follows a huge demand for Gemma Kirk’s Queen of LED Hire balloon retail outlet which she opened less than two years ago.

The first Queen of LED Hire outlet opened in Prosper Court, Yaxley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now Gemma (33) has opened her second shop in Bluebell Avenue, in Dogsthorpe, which was previously owned by Crafty Jax.

Gemma Kirk, owner of Queen of LED Hire, outside her store

Gemma said: “The new store offers the same fantastic range of products customers know and love – including balloon displays, birthday, wedding, and special occasion cards, and a wide selection of gifts for every celebration.”

"Over the years, Queen of LED has grown dramatically.

"We now organise all types of party events, offering everything from children’s entertainment and photo booths to balloon displays — giving celebrations that extra special vibe.

Gemma added: "This expansion means customers now have two convenient locations to visit in Yaxley and Dogsthorpe, making it easier than ever for people across Peterborough to enjoy everything Queen of LED has to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “With this new branch, we are proud to continue growing and serving the Peterborough community with creativity, colour, and celebration.”

The new shop’s opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays 10am - 4pm, Saturdays 9am - 5pm. The shop is closed Sunday and Monday.

A former carer, Gemma said that running her own business allowed her to work around her family.

She said: “I started off with just the LED numbers but customers were asking me if I could do a balloon display or do a balloon arch and so I began to experiment and joined an academy to learn the right skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma said: “I am surprised at how successful the business has been. It is wonderful.

"I’ve found that our larger LED displays are selling really well and I am aiming to attract more large corporate customers as well.

She said: “We are looking to take on two extra members of staff.

"And we are planning to hold late night Christmas shopping events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma and her partner Darren Lloyd were left devastated by the tragic death of son 16-year-old Jack Lloyd earlier this year.

Gemma said: “Obviously we do have our down days but we know Jack would want us to be doing this with the business.”