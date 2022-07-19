T-Rex: The Killer Question opened to the public on Monday (July 18) showcasing an array of T-Rex skeletons, animatronic models and much more.

The exhibition is being run by the Natural History Museum and has been on tour for the last 15 years all across the world. Peterborough Cathedral is in fact its least stop ever before a new home is found for the exhibits.

The exhibition asks visitors to look at the evidence and decide if T-Rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger.

Perhaps the most striking evidence will be the moving animatronic models of the dinosaurs on display, complete with handmade skin, a wide range of movements and the sound effects to go with it.

The exhibition will run until September 3. Entry is by timed ticket and booking in advance is recommended to avoid queueing at the ticket desk in the Cathedral.

Tickets are £6 for children, £8 for adults or £25 for a family ticket (two adults and up to three children, or one adult and up to four children). You can book online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/cathedral-dinos.

