Stunning Peterborough Cathedral location gives people stunning site for a relaxing yoga session

There was a stunning backdrop for new yoga sessions in the city centre this weekend – as people took to the Peterborough Cathedral green for a relaxing morning.

Two sessions were organised by Peterborough Business Improvement District on Saturday morning, allowing people to take advantage of the pleasant spring sunshine.

The first, free sessions were completely booked out as people took time out of their day to take things at a slower pace.

The free classes will now take place monthly – but have already proved incredibly popular, with sessions already filling up fast.

The next event will take place on May 11, with others planned for June 8, July 14, August 10, and September 7, with Kundalini Yoga at 9am or Hatha Yoga at 10.30am These sessions are perfect for beginners as mats and blocks will be provided.

For more information, or to book a place, visit http://www.peterboroughpositive.co.uk/events

1 . Yoga sessions taking place outside the West Front of Peterborough Cathedral The Cathedral provided a stunning backdrop for the sessions Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

