A Peterborough man who transformed his home with a stunning Christmas lights display has raised £6500 for charity.

David Wooldridge, who lives in Longthorpe Green, has now handed over the cheque to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The total raised was double the amount he raised in 2022.

Dave Woodbridge at his Christmas lights house at Longthorpe.

He said: “I wanted to write to thank the local community for their incredible support. I have been blown away by everyone’s generosity.

"It means so much to me to be able to give back to Sue Ryder after the exceptional support the charity provided to my dad in the final days of his life, and I know how much it means to the charity, too, helping them to continue to be there for people when it matters.

“I absolutely love creating my Christmas lights display each year. I always have a plan, but then I think up new things to do and create, and it’s all made so worthwhile when I see the families coming in, and I get to watch the children’s faces.

David handing over the cheque.

"A big thank you too to GH Displays who supported me so that I could make my lights display an even bigger spectacle this year.

“Thank you again, and see you next year!”