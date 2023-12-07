Donations will be taken for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

A Peterborough man has once again transformed his home into a wonderful lights display in support of charity.

David Wooldridge, who lives in Longthorpe Green, has spent the last three weeks painstakingly getting his home ready to wow visitors.

The display includes 29 Christmas trees, thousands of lights, santas, snowmen, polar bears and even several characters from Disney’s Frozen.

The big switch on was held on Tuesday night (November 5) and they will be available to visit into January.

Everyone is welcome to go and see the lights but David has collection buckets on hand with all donations going to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Last year, his display raised just over £3000.

David said: “It’s been a three-week job and some long old days. i just get a rough vision in my head and go from there.

"You’ve got to be a bit mad to do something like this but I’ve been doing it for eight years now and this is the fourth on this large scale.

"It’s always nice to see so many people enjoy it as much as they do.”

