Union representatives for Environment Agency staff on strike in Peterborough have said some workers are experiencing “poverty in employment” because of “uncompetitive pay” – “choosing between heating and eating” and using food banks.

It comes as members of the Unison trade union at the Environment Agency went on strike across the country on January 18 over pay.

The walkout meant flood-prone areas, which would normally be monitored by experienced members of staff, are relying on automated back-up systems for flood alerts and warning.

UNISON picket line outside the Environment Agency offices at Kingfisher House, Orton Goldhay

Environment Agency river inspectors, flood forecasting officers, coastal risk management officers and sewage plant attendants were among those striking.

Union members formed a picket line outside the agency’s office for the Anglia region, at Kingfisher House, in Orton Goldhay, who said large numbers of staff are leaving the agency to work for employers who offer “more competitive” pay.

The government granted staff a two per cent pay rise in November last year, but Unison says since 2010 its members’ salaries have fallen by more than 20 per cent in real terms.

However, the Environment Agency has said that as a public sector organisation it “remains bound by the pay policy of the government”, and that it has “plans in place to minimise disruption to essential work to protect the environment and respond to critical incidents”.

A Unison union representative told the Peterborough Telegraph on behalf of union members that there has been a “noticeable loss of staff” in recent years, causing a “large vacancy rate” – with “30 per cent of new starters leaving the organisation in their first year”.

‘Choosing between heating and eating’

"The cost of living crisis has hit staff at all levels,” the union representative, who requested not to be named, said.

"Poverty in employment is now a major issue for Environment Agency staff and we’re regularly hearing from members who are choosing between heating and eating.

“Our member are feeling the impact every day and some are even visiting food banks.”

The union rep claimed pre-pandemic nine per cent of union members at the Environment Agency were using food banks.

"Pay is the main reason for strike action, but it’s also about the wider package on offer – which over time has become less competitive with other parts of the private and public sector,” the union rep added.

"The Environment Agency is front line. Most of our staff have to be trained in what are technical and scientific areas of work and if we’re not able to afford staff that are properly trained we’re going to be less effective.

"A new recruit working in field services – needing training with specialist equipment to operate equipment which maintains crucial flood defences and raises serious health and safety issues – will be earning £19,000 a year.

"It’s a crucial area of work which makes a difference to people and the environment. It’s not right that committed staff, who expect to earn a living wage, are forced to decide whether they can afford to work for the Environment Agency.”

Unison has said there are “severe staffing shortages across the Environment Agency”, which has “increased pressure on employees” and “threatened the Agency’s ability to cope with disasters”.