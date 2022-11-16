Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood and Warwick Davis help raise thousands for Peterborough Hospital charity

Along with the newly unveiled mascots, North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity patron – and Strictly Come Dancing judge – Craig Revel Horwood with (left to right) charity ball compere and Head of Education at North West Anglian NHS Foundation Trust, Scott Topping; event organisers and North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Assistant Chief Nurses Laura Stent and Theresa McCarthy and Philip Fearn, Charity Project Manager for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and Star Wars actor Warwick Davis were on hand to help raise thousands of pounds for a Peterborough City Hospital charity.

Sequins, sparkle, VIP guests and the unveiling of some cute and cuddly mascots were all part of a glittering charity ball to further boost funds for the charity, who serve Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke, and Stamford & Rutland Hospitals – with £27,500 raised at the event.

Money from the charity is used to fund improvements and projects of all sizes to benefit patient and staff experience.

Kicking off an evening of incredible entertainment for over 280 guests at The Holiday Inn, Peterborough was The Collaboration Choir, followed by a three-course dinner, raffle, auctions and a Charleston masterclass delivered by Strictly Come Dancing judge, and Hospitals’ Charity patron, Craig Revel Horwood.

Craig also helped to officially unveil the trio of mascots who over the coming weeks and months be visiting North West Anglia’s hospitals to give patients, staff and visitors a boost.

Craig said: “Since I became Hospitals’ Charity patron at the start of the year, I have had the privilege of meeting so many fabulous hospital staff in a wide variety of roles, and seeing first-hand the amazing work they do.

“I am delighted to be patron, and the success of the ball and the massive amount raised through incredibly generous support is huge testament to how much the NHS is valued locally and regionally.”

Hospitals’ Charity supporter – Harry Potter and Star Wars actor - Warwick Davis was also among the guests, who was accompanied by his daughter Annabelle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philip Fearn, Charity Project Manager for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, and one of the charity ball organisers, said: “It was an incredible night, and huge thanks to every single person that played a role in making it the wonderful occasion it was.”