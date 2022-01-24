Strictly Fab-u-lous news for Peterborough hospital charity as new celebrity patron revealed

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which along with Peterborough City Hospital also runs Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland hospitals - has welcomed local resident, renowned choreographer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood as North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity patron.

The new-look North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity relaunched at an online event with hospital staff today (Monday 24 January) where the announcement of the new celebrity patron was made. The surprise event was held online allowing Trust staff to safely join charity staff and fund managers for the announcement.

Trust staff were also given the opportunity to meet Craig and ask questions at an online 45-minute live lunchtime chat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Revel Horwood

The Strictly Come Dancing judge said: “I was thrilled and truly touched to be asked to support my local hospitals’ charity as patron.

“It has been a tough couple of years for the NHS and I salute all its staff for all the great work they are doing. I’m looking forward to supporting the charity to help raise funds which will directly help patients and staff by improving their experiences.

“It’s a real shame I wasn’t able to meet the wonderful North West Anglia team and their patients in person, as we had originally planned, but I hope we can make that happen when it is safe to do so.

“That said, it was fab-u-lous to meet everyone and answer their questions during the live lunchtime chat.”

Dr Kanchan Rege, Chief Medical Officer for the Trust said: “This is a really exciting time for our hospitals’ charity. Not only are we relaunching with a fresh new look, we now have the A-MAZE-ING Craig Revel Horwood as our charity patron.

“It is a real honour to have Craig join us and support our charity and we are all extremely grateful to Craig for taking the time out of his busy schedule to help us with the charity’s relaunch. He will certainly help us shine the spotlight on our charity plans for 2022 and beyond, in particular support our campaigns to raise awareness and funds for our patients and staff.”

Philip Fearn, Charity Project Manager for the Trust, said: “The charity directly supports North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s patients and staff and we’d love everyone to be involved in our fundraising events going forward. You can find out how to make a donation or support us with fundraising events by visiting our new website www.NWAngliaHospitalsCharity.org.”

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing donations we receive, but particularly those received during the pandemic. For example, we have used some of the funds to purchase iPads to help patients keep in touch with loved ones which has been a real lifeline, especially so when visiting restrictions are in place.”

If you’d like to support North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity you can donate via text:

 To donate £5, text THXNHS to 70970