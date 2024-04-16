Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Strictly Come Dancing judge and charity patron at the trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital Craig Revel Horwood has opened a new Charity Hub at the site.

Staff, volunteers and visitors were amongst the crowd as guest of honour Craig spoke to them about the importance of raising the profile of the charity and having a base for people to visit and understand more about supporting and fundraising for the North West Anglia Hospitals Charity.

He said: “I am honoured to be Charity Patron

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Revel Horwood opens Peterborough City Hospital's new Charity Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was wonderful to visit Peterborough City Hospital again and see this fabulous new hub that’s been created to ensure everyone knows who the charity are and what we’re about.”

The Charity Hub, which is located just inside the main atrium at the front of the hospital, has been funded through charitable funds and a generous sponsorship from PCH service providers, Progress Health.

It is open from 9am to 5pm on Monday to Friday and can be visited by anyone who would like to know more about how to support our hospitals, fundraise or donate to a fantastic cause.

Manned by charity volunteers, visitors can receive advice on how to support or donate to our hospitals, and get guidance or direction to the most appropriate person or department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hub will also have a range of new charity merchandise such as water bottles, pin badges and tote bags – with all profits coming straight back to the charity.

Philip Fearn, Charity Project Manager for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity said: “We are delighted for the charity to finally have a home at PCH, and we hope it will continue to raise our profile and help us raise funds.