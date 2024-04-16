Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood opens new charity hub at Peterborough City Hospital
Strictly Come Dancing judge and charity patron at the trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital Craig Revel Horwood has opened a new Charity Hub at the site.
Staff, volunteers and visitors were amongst the crowd as guest of honour Craig spoke to them about the importance of raising the profile of the charity and having a base for people to visit and understand more about supporting and fundraising for the North West Anglia Hospitals Charity.
He said: “I am honoured to be Charity Patron
“It was wonderful to visit Peterborough City Hospital again and see this fabulous new hub that’s been created to ensure everyone knows who the charity are and what we’re about.”
The Charity Hub, which is located just inside the main atrium at the front of the hospital, has been funded through charitable funds and a generous sponsorship from PCH service providers, Progress Health.
It is open from 9am to 5pm on Monday to Friday and can be visited by anyone who would like to know more about how to support our hospitals, fundraise or donate to a fantastic cause.
Manned by charity volunteers, visitors can receive advice on how to support or donate to our hospitals, and get guidance or direction to the most appropriate person or department.
The hub will also have a range of new charity merchandise such as water bottles, pin badges and tote bags – with all profits coming straight back to the charity.
Philip Fearn, Charity Project Manager for North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity said: “We are delighted for the charity to finally have a home at PCH, and we hope it will continue to raise our profile and help us raise funds.
"What's most important is the impact that we have in supporting our patient and visitors, and our incredible staff and volunteers, and the new Charity Hub will play a massive part in doing that.”To find out more about the hub, visit www.nwangliaft.nhs.uk/north-west-anglia-hospitals-charity.