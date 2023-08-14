TV Star and Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) ambassador, Shirley Ballas, has finished her Skyathlon off with her biggest challenge yet, leaping 13,000ft from a plane above Peterborough.

The Strictly judge broke through the clouds at over 120mph on 12 August, at one of the oldest drop zones in the country, taking in the incredible views of the countryside and four counties on her way down.

Before Shirley surfed the sky, she felt her heart ‘racing’ and ‘banging inside’ her chest, noting that sliding to the edge of the plane to drop out was the most terrifying thing that she’s ever done in her life.

Shirley pictured high above the clouds in Peterborough.

Shirley, who had ‘for David’ written on her hands throughout the challenge in memory of her brother, said: “The Skydive today was by far the most difficult challenge, it was terrifying and exhilarating at the same time, leaving the plane was the terrifying part but floating amongst the clouds was the exhilarating part.”

Unlike the other challenges, Shirley wasn’t alone on this one as two lucky fans won the opportunity to jump with her to raise funds for the suicide prevention charity.

Sarah Birss, who won the competition that Shirley announced on her Instagram, said: “It was absolutely amazing. I think what Shirley has done this week is absolutely incredible, and it was amazing to meet her, she’s an inspiration. Doing what she’s done and what she’s raised for CALM is fantastic.”

Paris Rea, Sarah’s friend who joined her too, said: “It was incredible, it was really scary, but really good. I think Shirley is so brave doing things that I never thought I would do, and I would never have done if we’d not won the competition. I’m really thankful, it was great.”

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge hung her dancing shoes up for the week and conquered her fear of heights by taking on the world’s fastest zipline, a 700ft wing walk and now a 13,00ft skydive - all to help CALM be there for more people who are struggling with life and stop more lives being lost to suicide.

On Tuesday, Shirley completed the first challenge of her Skyathlon which saw her ride 120mph through the sky over the bright blue Penrhyn Quarry lake on the world’s fastest zip line, despite feeling very nervous when she arrived.

Days later she reached new heights as she soared at 110pmh over sunny South East England whilst harnessed to the wings of a propeller plane flying 700ft above the ground. All leading up to her big finale today.