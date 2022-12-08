Parents are being urged to be vigilant but not alarmed after a number of children across the UK have died after contracting Strep A.

Scarlet fever is caused by the Strep A bacteria which can, in rare cases, enter the bloodstream and cause the potentially deadly infection called invasive Group A Strep.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that scarlet fever cases are increasing in England earlier than expected and are higher than we would typically see at this time of year.

Parents are being urged to be vigilant but not alarmed over Strep A

The East of England, saw 436 notifications for scarlet fever and 39 cases of the more serious iGAS infections in the six weeks to November 20th - which was lower than most other parts of England.

In the week ending December 12, there were two cases of Scarlet Fever reported in Peterborough.

The City Council has sent letters to parents advising them of the symptoms to look out for – and what to do if you are concerned.

“I would urge all parents and carers to understand the signs”

Cllr John Howard, Peterborough City Council cabinet member for Adult Social Care, Health and Public Health said: “I would urge all parents and carers to understand the signs – particularly the more serious ones, so that they can act if their child isn’t responding normally.

“And it is important to stop the progress of all winter illnesses, that we all continue to practice good hand hygiene and catch coughs and sneezes in tissues and teach our children to do the same.”

Jyoti Atri, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Joint Director of Public Health said: “GAS remains a common and mild winter illness that many people will experience during childhood. The infection can cause scarlet fever that can be treated with antibiotics. It is very rare that this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep (iGAS). It is uncommon but it early detection is key and therefore it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms of scarlet fever and see a GP as quickly as possible so your child can be treated to stop the infection becoming more serious. Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

"While there is cause for being vigilant there isn’t cause for alarm”

Cllr Richard Howitt, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Adults and Health Committee, said: “We are aware that what people see and hear on the national news can be alarming. But while there is cause for being vigilant there isn’t cause for alarm, and our public health and education teams are working hard to ensure that parents and schools have the correct information and provide support if there are any outbreaks of scarlet fever. “

What symptoms should you look out for

Scarlet fever is common and usually a mild illness, but it is highly infectious. The symptoms to look out for in your child, include a sore throat, headache, and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel. On darker skin, the rash can be more difficult to detect visually but will have a sandpapery feel.

Contact NHS 111 or your GP if you suspect your child has scarlet fever, because early treatment of scarlet fever with antibiotics is important to reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia or a bloodstream infection. If your child has scarlet fever, keep them at home until at least 24 hours after the start of antibiotic treatment to avoid spreading the infection to others.

Scarlet fever is caused by bacteria called group A streptococci. These bacteria also cause other respiratory and skin infections such as strep throat and impetigo.

In very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause a more serious illness called invasive Group A strep (iGAS). While still uncommon, there has been an increase in invasive Group A strep cases this year, particularly in children under 10.

When to call 999 or go to A&E

As a parent, if you feel that your child seems seriously unwell, you should trust your own judgement. Contact NHS 111 or your GP if:

your child is getting worse

your child is feeding or eating much less than normal

your child has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more or shows other signs of dehydration

your baby is under 3 months and has a temperature of 38°C, or is older than 3 months and has a temperature of 39°C or higher

your baby feels hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest, or feels sweaty

your child is very tired or irritable

Call 999 or go to A&E if:

your child is having difficulty breathing – you may notice grunting noises or their tummy sucking under their ribs

there are pauses when your child breathes

your child’s skin, tongue or lips are blue

your child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake

Good hand and respiratory hygiene are important for stopping the spread of many bugs. By teaching your child how to wash their hands properly with soap for 20 seconds, using a tissue to catch coughs and sneezes, and keeping away from others when feeling unwell, they will be able to reduce the risk of picking up or spreading infections.

