Stibbington couple reveal secret of a happy marriage as they celebrate platinum anniversary

A Peterborough couple have revealed their secret for a long and happy marriage, after celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary.

Jim and Margaret Ferris got married on June 6 1953 – and 70 years later they were joined by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to mark their special celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair, who have lived in Stibbington for more than 40 years, met when Jim was serving in the RAF at a dance.

Jim and Margaret, celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Jim (95) revealed the ‘secret’ of their marriage. He joked: “Do as you are told, and don’t argue. If you go to a shop, you may as well buy the first thing you see if it is the most expensive thing.”

However, Margaret (88), said it was more of a team effort. She said: “I do what I want, and he does what he wants – we’ve had arguments, but that’s what a marriage is.”

As part of their anniversary, Jim and Margaret received a card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla, 20 years after receiving a similar card from Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim said the Royal card was ‘nice’ – but said he had problems of his own when it came to cards. He said: “None of the shops have any 70th anniversary cards. There is obviously not enough demand.”

Jim and Margaret first met in 1952, and were married a year later.

Jim said, who served in the Air Traffic Control section of the RAF, serving in Iraq, said; “We had never met before, but we both went to the dance. It was a Saturday night, and it was regatta week.

"We met again the following week.”

The couple were married at Watford Registry Office, and Jim said: “We had a lunch – it was still rationing, and we had ham and tomatoes. We then went to Southend, and had a walk along the pier. We were back at work on Monday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad