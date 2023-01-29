Staycations near Peterborough: 7 idyllic, relaxing and cosy outdoor retreats for families and couples

Looking for a staycation? How about a magical break with the family in an enchanted hobbit house, with chunky log walls and a wonky, grass-covered roof?
Or, how about a relaxing couples retreat in a treehouse set in the heart of a 90-acre nature reserve with a bathtub overlooking the forest?
How about luxury glamping in a safari tent overlooking a lake, or a secret escape to an earth-covered cave?
The Peterborough Telegraph, with outdoor staycation company Canopy & Stars, has put together seven staycation ideas for families and couples:
1. The Hobbitty House - Northamptonshire
Live the life of a Hobbit in this unique Hobbitty House in Northamptonshire. The house, with its chunky log walls and wonky, grass-covered roof, sits by the pond and the veg garden. This magical retreat is ideal for families - sleeping four, with children welcome. It is not suitable for pets. From £120 per night
Photo: Canopy & Stars
2. The Nest, Lincolnshire
Enjoy a luxury glamping experience in one of three safari lodges at The Nest, in Lincolnshire. The three lodges - Teal Lodge, Pinkfoot and Cuckoo - offer guided dusk safaris where you can watch the woodland come to life, before retreating back your lodge for a soak in a bath overlooking the lake. Indulge in a special occasion dinner in the off-grid fishing hut, take a stroll around the lake, or settle down for a night in on the sofa. The lodges sleep six people and both children and pets are welcome. From £208 per night.
Photo: Canopy & Stars
3. The Wilding Airfield, Northamptonshire
Set into a 90-acre nature reserve, relax in this treehouse retreat at the centre of a woodland teeming with life. The treehouse sleeps two people in a king-size bed. It is not suitable for children or pets. From £205 per night
Photo: Canopy & Stars
4. Birch View - The Wilding Airfield - Northamptonshire
Birch View cabin is in a setting straight from a storybook. The cabin sits at the end of an abandoned WW2 runway which has been reclaimed by nature, and now leaves the cabin at the heart of 90-acres of grassland, thick shrub and woodland. With a large deck, a hot tub that fits four to six, kitchen, firepit and wood fired pizza oven, its facilities lend themselves to a comfortable family stay, or a luxurious escape for two. The cabin sleeps four people, with children welcome but not suitable for pets. From £185 per night
Photo: Canopy & Stars