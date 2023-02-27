PISA Chairman Adi Mowles (left) with Posh legend Tommy Robson (middle) at a fundraising dinner at the Holiday Inn in 2020.

Over £50,000 has been raised towards building a bronze statue of Peterborough United legend and Freedom of the city holder Tommy Robson at the club's ground.

The campaign, which is being run by the Peterborough United Independent Supporters Association (PISA 2000), passed £51,000 (including pledges) this week thanks to a number of events held by supporters.

A Northern Soul night arranged by Stef Malajny raised £327 and last weekend a Motown Evening held at The Parkway by a close friend of Tommy's, Stuart George, raised an incredible £5160.

The event was a great success and was attended by Tommy's wife Helen and his sister Barbara, who traveled all the way from the North East.

Posh also contributed £1500 from an auction held at last Friday’s (February 24) evening with the ‘Holy Trinity’ and the squad of 2008-09.

The club has also pledged to donate the proceeds of a limited edition Tommy Robson print- designed by club photographer Joe Dent- representing Tommy’s decades with Posh to the cause. The prints will cost £10.

The ‘Tommy Robson On The Wing’ book is also available in the club shop.

Robson made a club record 559 appearances for Posh, scoring 128 times to put him fourth on the men’s all-time goalscoring list. He was also a much-loved figure across the city. He passed away in October 2020 after a battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

The target is expected to be around £100,000 but PISA can not be sure given the current economic uncertainty.

Organiser Adi Mowles said: “Various other events are in the pipeline and our dream of getting Tommy home is certainly a lot closer.

"We are probably just under halfway but under the present economic climate it is an incredible effort and a testament to the great man's popularity.

"Our thanks go to everyone involved in the above and of course, all of those who have contributed since the appeal was started.

“The most popular way folk can donate is via TR11 which is a way to donate £11 a month and, after a certain amount of payments, this will guarantee a VIP invite to the unveiling.”