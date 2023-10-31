Station tea party culminates ten-year anniversary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hereward Community Rail Partnership (CRP), which helps to promote and develop the Hereward Line and its five stations at Peterborough, Whittlesea, March, Manea and Ely, held an Afternoon Tea Party at March Railway Station on Tuesday (24 October).

The event was an opportunity to look back on a decade of success delivering the Community Rail Development Strategy locally, helping communities to see how their local stations and railway can connect them to people, places and opportunities to flourish.

A number of railway representatives were invited to the event, which also showcased how the partnership has grown over the years and delivered improvements to stations and opportunities for communities through collaborative working.

Cllr Chris Seaton, Chairman of the Hereward Community Rail Partnership board

Cllr Chris Seaton is Chairman of the Hereward CRP and Portfolio Holder for Transport at Fenland District Council, which manages the CRP in partnership with train operators, railway user groups, station adoption groups and local residents who help look after the line.

He said: “It was great to see so many people involved with the Hereward Line over the years come together to celebrate what has been achieved, discuss different projects, activities and events, and make plans for the future.

“Thanks to them, we have developed a flourishing partnership that delivers for its communities and will continue to do so in the years ahead. I’m looking forward to seeing what the next ten years brings.”

As well as an afternoon tea with delicious cakes and sandwiches, the celebratory event included the inaugural showing of the Hereward CRP’s latest video – ‘Travel along the Hereward Line – Enjoy a Journey of Discovery’, which can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWnqRNklGIY

Hereward Community Rail Partnership board members

Guests also received 10-year anniversary memento booklet, featuring a decade of CRP highlights, and were given a tour of March Station’s refurbished ticket office and waiting room, and the Friends of March Railway Station’s Community Rooms and model railway.

The Hereward CRP kickstarted its 10-year anniversary celebrations in October last year, with a ‘Herewards are go!’ event the length and breadth of the Hereward Line. There were parties on the platforms with bunting, special activities and anniversary biscuits, and railway representatives boarded trains to chat to passengers and hand out more birthday biscuits.