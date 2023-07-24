Peterborough United heroes Aaron McLean, Craig Mackail-Smith and Gaby Zakuani all teamed up for the Legends Squad.

A charity football match with a star-studded cast has raised over £15,000 for two cancer support charities.

Both Anna’s Hope and In Sue’s Name benefitted from the fundraising efforts of the annual Football vs Cancer charity match that took place at PIMS Park, on Lincoln Road, the home of Peterborough Sports, on Saturday (July 22).

Stars such as Premier League winner Colin Hendry, former Nottingham Forest and England footballer Des Walker and former Ashes winner Monty Panesar teamed up with former Posh favourites Aaron McLean, Craig Mackail-Smith and Gaby Zakuani to form a Legends squad; which was managed by ex-Liverpool Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock.

The side took on a ‘The Mighty of Public’ squad made up of members of the public, who had each paid £300 to support both charities.

The legends ran out comfortable 8-0 winners in a game that was watched by around 400 people.

The event is run by Shaun and Kelly Harley, who have confirmed that, although the final total has not been fully calculated, it will definitely be between £15,000 and £20,000.

Shaun said: “The event went really, really well. The legends won the match comfortably- which is the first time that has happened for a couple of years but the most important thing was the money and the awareness we raised.

"It was great to get the celebrities we did who are such genuine people with genuine families.”

Football vs Cancer first began in Peterborough in 2016 as a continuation of the Mick Belson Cup, a charity fundraising tournament set up to raise money for Brain Tumour UK in memory of Mick, who passed away in 2010,

The future of the event has been secured for the next five years thanks to sponsorship and this will see Anna’s Hope remain one of the main beneficiaries.

