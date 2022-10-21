A Peterborough thief has been sentenced after he stole a pensioner's pet on a walk in the park, stashed the dog in his pocket and fed him pizza.

The 71-year-old victim, who was walking his two dogs, George and Bill, to Stanley Park at about 12.30am on October 15, was left in “extreme shock” after Aaron Granger, 35, picked up his beloved Jack Russell, George, and ran off.

Officers managed to locate Granger just over an hour later after CCTV captured him with the dog in his jacket, feeding him pizza, in Long Causeway.

Jack Russell, George, was stolen before being found by police in the thief's jacket pocket being fed pizza.

On 17 October Granger, of Alvis Drive, Yaxley, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year.

When the theft happened, the victim was walking George to Stanley Park after returning home from a meal with friends.

He was approached by Granger opposite Clifton House, and appeared friendly, telling the victim that he loved dogs.

However, Granger began to kneel down and placed his hands around the dog, before unclipping the lead from the harness.

He picked the dog up, tucked it inside his jacket and ran off. The victim attempted to chase him, but Granger disappeared.

PC Angus Cashman, said: “Dogs are often part of the family and every theft is absolutely devastating for owners.

“But we are delighted George is now safely back where he should be.”

