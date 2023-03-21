Stanground fire station raises more than £2,000 for charity at annual firefighter car wash

“We really appreciate the generosity shown by our community”

Stanground fire station has raised £2,132 for charity at its annual firefighter car wash.

The money will support The Fire Fighters Charity – which provides lifetime support for serving and retired firefighters in the UK.

“Thank you to everyone who attended Stanground fire station's charity car wash on Saturday (March 18), despite the rainy weather,” a Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“More than £2,100 was raised for The Fire Fighters Charity, who are currently celebrating 80 years of providing support and rehabilitation to the fire and rescue community.

"We really appreciate the generosity shown by our community.

“Particular thanks to Papa Luigi, A2B euro cars and Tesco for their generous support and donations that kept the crews going throughout the day.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best pictures from the day:

