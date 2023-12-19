Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new reward scheme designed to celebrate and encourage positive student behaviour has been hailed a success by school leaders at Stanground Academy.

The ‘Reward Store’ initiative works by awarding ‘Aspire’ points to pupils who show exemplary behaviour throughout the school day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When enough points have been collected, individual pupils can exchange their stash for items available at the store, which include things like stationary, revision guides, food, non-uniform passes, and even movie events.

Stanground Academy's leadership team says its new ‘Reward Store’ initiative has had a "positive impact" on student behaviour.

In addition, the store also runs so-called ‘Flash’ reward events throughout the year when students can gain Aspire tokens via prize draws.

Senior staff say this innovative concept has had a clear effect on the behaviour of pupils throughout the school.

“We are thrilled to see the positive impact of the Reward Store on our students,” said Stanground’s Principal, Matthew Van Lier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has not only transformed our school culture but has also reinforced our commitment to recognising and celebrating the achievements of every student.”

The school’s leadership team says that, as well as exhibiting better behaviour, the new scheme has seen many pupils try harder to achieve academic excellence, and contribute more positively to the school community.

While some may be sceptical about this innovative approach, others – including educators elsewhere – are watching the scheme with great interest:

“We now have other schools coming to see what we have done,” said Art and Humanities teacher Lindell Daffeh, “So the word is spreading!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly, interest in the store has gone into hyperdrive during the lead up to Christmas.

Since December, students have been able to exchange their Aspire points for Christmas cards and presents from the store which they can then gift to family and friends.

This too has proved to be hugely successful, so much so that staff are now exploring how they might be able to expand this approach to cover other festivities throughout the school year.

As well as being very satisfied with the initiative’s initial success, Principal Van Lier is hugely optimistic about the Reward Store’s long-term potential: