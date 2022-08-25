The whole academy community has said that it is incredibly proud of its pupils and many are now looking forward to progressing onto their A Levels at the Academy.

The Academy is celebrating alongside all pupils however, some individual successes include:

· Noah Britton, who successfully achieved 10 GCSE qualifications, all at grade 9 and a further two BTEC qualifications at Distinction or Distinction* - a truly incredible result.

· Alexander Foreman, who achieved 10 GCSE qualifications all at grade 9 and a BTEC awarded at Distinction*.

· Khrisha Chauhan, who is celebrating nine grade 9s; one grade 8; and a BTEC qualification at Distinction*.

· Callum McGurk, who received six GCSE qualifications at grade 9, two BTEC qualifications at Distinction*; and a further two GCSE qualifications at grade 8 and 6 respectively.

· Anisha, who achieved 11 GCSE qualifications, six of which were grade 9s.

· Remy Boyce, who successfully achieved five GCSE qualifications at grade 9 and two further BTEC qualifications at Distinction*.

· Chimwemwe Phiri, who achieved 10 level 2 qualifications and made more progress than any other student in her cohort. A huge success of which we are all incredibly proud.

Mr Matthew Van Lier, Principal at Stanground Academy, said: “I am so proud of every pupil at Stanground Academy. Individually they have achieved so much whilst collectively experiencing more disruption to their education than any other generation. Their results today are nothing short of amazing and we are delighted that so many of their academic dreams can now become reality.

“Pupils and staff have worked tirelessly to achieve these results and whilst most are good some stand out as being truly world class. A grade 9 at GCSE is tough to achieve in one subject let alone 10, so my sincere congratulations go out to those pupils who achieved these top grades.

“Additionally, we must congratulate the pupils who exceeded their target grades as this demonstrates their true commitment and resilience every day, well done.

“These results make today truly memorable, we are excited about starting the new academic year with an expanded team of teachers and feel confident that even more dreams can become reality for the pupils of Stanground Academy.”

