Stamford woman leads Amazon's eco poppy delivery initiative
Project supports Remembrance Day
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman from Stamford has been helping to lead a eco initiative with internet retailer Amazon to deliver poppies to sellers.
Eloise Cheales, a program manager with Amazon, worked from her home to manage the logistics and distribution arrangements for ensuring the Royal British Legion’s new plastic-free poppies were delivered around Manchester using the retailer’s new electric cargo bikes.
Manchester is one of two cities where Amazon has e-cargo bikes. Eloise teamed up with colleagues to raise money for the RBL Poppy Appeal.