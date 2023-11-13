Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman from Stamford has been helping to lead a eco initiative with internet retailer Amazon to deliver poppies to sellers.

Eloise Cheales, a program manager with Amazon, worked from her home to manage the logistics and distribution arrangements for ensuring the Royal British Legion’s new plastic-free poppies were delivered around Manchester using the retailer’s new electric cargo bikes.