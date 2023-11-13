News you can trust since 1948
Stamford woman leads Amazon's eco poppy delivery initiative

Project supports Remembrance Day
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:05 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:05 GMT
A woman from Stamford has been helping to lead a eco initiative with internet retailer Amazon to deliver poppies to sellers.

Eloise Cheales, a program manager with Amazon, worked from her home to manage the logistics and distribution arrangements for ensuring the Royal British Legion’s new plastic-free poppies were delivered around Manchester using the retailer’s new electric cargo bikes.

Manchester is one of two cities where Amazon has e-cargo bikes. Eloise teamed up with colleagues to raise money for the RBL Poppy Appeal.

