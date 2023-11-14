Stamford Royal Air Force Squadron awarded King's Award for Voluntary Service
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three volunteers and their Royal Air Force Air Cadets, based in Stamford, have been honoured with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.
They were nominated for, enriching lives of young people, supporting local community/charities. Squadron members will receive their award crystal and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, later this year
2071 Stamford squadron, was put forward for the prestigious award back in 2022. Councillor Gloria Johnson (Mayor of Stamford 2021/22), along with parents and beneficiaries of the groups charitable work came together to put in writing their letters of support.
Last year, the squadron supported local and national events and charities to raise just over £130,000. This year, with gaining even more events to support due to the squadrons reputation, charities such as MAGPAS Air Ambulance and SAFA, for Battle of the Proms, the squadron is set to break its 2022 fundraising figure.
The cadets themselves refer to the Squadron as a family. During Covid, the squadron’s main focus was on the mental health and wellbeing of both the cadets and staff.
Since then, they have had a big focus within the squadron and further by supporting other squadrons with training and bringing the same ethos to summer camps run by the staff team. As well as having cadets trained as Mental Health Champions.
The three adult volunteers go above and beyond to provide the best possible cadet experience for the young members of the Squadron and any cadet in the corps.
Since the submission for this award the squadron has been lucky in gaining further staffing support from two Service Instructors, who are regulars within the Royal Air Force. The squadron also has the privilege of being the Mayor of Stamford’s cadets a long-established connection and fully support the town of Stamford with all events.