Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three volunteers and their Royal Air Force Air Cadets, based in Stamford, have been honoured with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

They were nominated for, enriching lives of young people, supporting local community/charities. Squadron members will receive their award crystal and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, later this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2071 Stamford squadron, was put forward for the prestigious award back in 2022. Councillor Gloria Johnson (Mayor of Stamford 2021/22), along with parents and beneficiaries of the groups charitable work came together to put in writing their letters of support.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Air Force Air Cadets 2071 Stamford Squadron.

Last year, the squadron supported local and national events and charities to raise just over £130,000. This year, with gaining even more events to support due to the squadrons reputation, charities such as MAGPAS Air Ambulance and SAFA, for Battle of the Proms, the squadron is set to break its 2022 fundraising figure.

The cadets themselves refer to the Squadron as a family. During Covid, the squadron’s main focus was on the mental health and wellbeing of both the cadets and staff.

Since then, they have had a big focus within the squadron and further by supporting other squadrons with training and bringing the same ethos to summer camps run by the staff team. As well as having cadets trained as Mental Health Champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three adult volunteers go above and beyond to provide the best possible cadet experience for the young members of the Squadron and any cadet in the corps.