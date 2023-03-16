A Stamford bookshop is selling a rare collection of early edition Jane Austen books – including the only first edition copy of Pride and Prejudice in the UK, believed to sell for more than £140,000.

St Mary’s Books, in St Mary's Hill has acquired a rare 16-volume complete set of Austen’s works, which is made-up entirely of first and second edition books.

The collection has been fully restored by experts and is believed to be the only complete set of Austen’s early editions currently available worldwide.

It features a first edition of the popular Pride and Prejudice, which is thought to have been limited to just 1,500 copies.

“The heavyweight and the one that everyone will recognise, is Pride and Prejudice, which is the most famous in the set and key to it,” Marcus Tyers, owner of St Mary’s Books said.

"We’re immensely proud to have the only collection of its kind available in the UK.

"It’s the uniqueness of Jane Austen’s works and the fact we have them in this 16-volume run, which is a magnificent find and a phenomenal opportunity to get them to a Jane Austen fan or collector.”

The shop has a history of selling rare books, last year putting a first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on sale for £12,500.

Its latest collection is being stored safely away from the bookshop and can only be viewed upon request.

