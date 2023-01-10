Redevelopment work at Stamford and Rutland Hospital has resumed – with new photographs showing demolition of the former nurses’ accommodation.

The space will be cleared within the next few days and will be gravelled over in preparation for the next phase of the development.

It includes a new meeting hall, adjacent to the main hospital building, which is now in place.

Once decorated, fully fitted and furnished, it will provide a more up-to-date training, meeting and conference facility.

It comes as the nurses accommodation has not been used for decades and is no longer needed by the hospital to deliver clinical services.

Hospital matron, Caroline Wood, said: “The work remains on schedule, and we are pleased with feedback from the local community and the neighbouring GP and dentist services that any disruption and inconvenience by the work thus far has been kept to an absolute minimum and we thank them for their continued patience.”

No date is in place for the opening of the meeting hall but the project is set to finish this month.

The nurses home has now been flattened.

Caroline added: “Initial work has started on the new staff hub’ to support staff well-being and provide a space where staff across the site and take their breaks and enjoy a truly restful place to make the most of their downtime.”

