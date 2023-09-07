Stamford AFC Women’s supporting Peterborough Soup Kitchen

Watch more videos on Shots!

Players and officials from Stamford AFC Women’s football team took time out from training to answer a call for help from Peterborough Soup Kitchen to volunteer their time to prepare a hot nutritious meal, sandwiches and drinks for the evening to feed the homeless and disadvantaged people of Peterborough on Wednesday evening.

Assistant Manager, Dave Ribakovs and Trustee for the Soup Kitchen asked for help for the evening and players Lauren Bartle, Emily Smith, Beatriz Borque Arnal and Head of Ladies Media, Amber Kent jumped straight in to support the worthy cause.

Club captain Lauren said "as a team we want to be recognised for not only what we can achieve on the pitch but also be committed to help support the community around us in whatever small way we can. When Dave broached the subject, he had a queue of players ready to offer their support. We are united in our empathy for those less fortunate that need this type of support and we were only too happy to help out."

Stamford AFC Women’s Team

Peterborough Soup Kitchen is a local charity for homeless and disadvantaged people from in and around the city.

Their mission is to ensure anybody who turns up at the serving van receives food and drinks 7 days per week, 52 weeks per year, in whatever weather conditions. The people they serve are young and old, vulnerable and very hungry.