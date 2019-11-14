Stagecoach launches 'Books on Buses' for children in Peterborough

A new initiative offers children a wide range of reading material on board city routes.

The 'Books on Buses' initiative will be run on the Citi 1 route; for buses travelling between Orton, Werrington and Queensgate. They will be available on ten of the Citi 1 buses.

The partnership with the National Literacy Trust, Stagecoach hopes to encourage children and young adults to make the most of their journey.

The books can be found towards the front of the bus.

Michelle Hargreaves, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the National Literacy Trust to offer children the chance to access a range of books on board our buses. We are really pleased with the positive feedback we have received following the launch and it is fantastic to see children so keen to read as they travel around Peterborough with us.

Michelle continued: “We hope that the books will not only be a source of entertainment but also help to enhance literacy levels We are looking forward to seeing even more children using their time to read on the bus.”

For more information on Stagecoach East and to plan your journey on-board on a Citi 1 bus visit: www.stagecoachbus.com