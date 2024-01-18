Stagecoach East withdraws on-bus Smart Card purchases in Peterborough in trial to reduce waste
and live on Freeview channel 276
Customers are being encouraged to keep their Smart Card to use again and again to reduce the amount of plastic that is used and wasted.
They can also use Stagecoach’s app to buy and load tickets, which provides an easy way to get on board quickly and plan your journey. Reducing the time taken for passengers to get on board means that buses are more able to keep to their scheduled times.
Smart Cards will still be available online and customers, who already have a Smart Card, will be able to continue to use it and to top it up.
David Boden, Business Development Director at Stagecoach East, said: “We all need to do our bit to help protect our environment, and in reusing your Smart Card, it is a small step in the right direction – and it will help you get on board quickly and easily. Or else, by buying online and using the app, there is so much information available to passengers to get where you need to go.
“This is an initial six-month trial, but could certainly be extended to nine months or even further, depending on our passengers’ feedback.”