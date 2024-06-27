Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Site shut until further notice

Residents are being warned that Peterborough’s household recycling centre has been closed temporarily.

Issues around staffing have been blamed for the closure of the centre in Fengate.

In a message on social media, Peterborough City Council, which runs the centre, states: “Due to staffing issues and a build up of waste, the site will be closed until further notice.

"We would like to thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

The closure comes just a week after the council announced that a shortage of drivers had left it facing issues at the centre.

Then the council stated: “A driver shortage has led to issues with waste being collected at the Peterborough Household Recycling Centre.