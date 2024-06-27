Staffing issues forces temporary closure of Peterborough Household Recycling Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents are being warned that Peterborough’s household recycling centre has been closed temporarily.
Issues around staffing have been blamed for the closure of the centre in Fengate.
In a message on social media, Peterborough City Council, which runs the centre, states: “Due to staffing issues and a build up of waste, the site will be closed until further notice.
"We would like to thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”
The closure comes just a week after the council announced that a shortage of drivers had left it facing issues at the centre.
Then the council stated: “A driver shortage has led to issues with waste being collected at the Peterborough Household Recycling Centre.
“The centre is currently not able to accept any soil or hardcore, as a lack of drivers has meant skips have not been able to be transported away from the Fengate site.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.