Kind-hearted staff with a leading Peterborough employer have helped more than 100 families by wrapping and delivering Christmas food hampers and gifts.

Colleagues at price comparison website Compare the Market, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, where it has 700 staff, prepared hampers filled with festive and essential food items and wrapping presents for children before personally delivering hampers to disadvantaged households across the area.

The gifts were prepared with the support of Family Voice Peterborough, which has been helping parents and carers of children with disabilities and members of the Peterborough community for more than 12 years.

Staff from Compare the Market in Peterborough prepare Christmas gifts for more than 100 local families

With the help of Compare the Market’s colleague volunteers, Family Voice has also been able to keep its café open for additional days in December.

Louise Ravenscroft, chief executive of Family Voice Peterborough, said: “The support and time provided by colleagues at Compare the Market has really made a difference to our charity.

"We provide a wide range of services to local families in need, ranging from crafts and Tai Chi to Adult Social care support.

"Compare the Market has not only helped us with the Christmas hampers but their support has meant we can help over 100 more people by keeping our centre open for longer during December.”

Sara Rolph, CSR Manager at Compare the Market, said: “It was fantastic to spend an afternoon together and make such a positive impact on our community.