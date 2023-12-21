Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Staff from internet retailer Amazon in Peterborough took to the ice to relax with friends and families ahead of their hectic festive delivery schedules.

​The online giant, which employs more than 1,000 people at its fulfilment centre at Kingston Park, hired the ice rink at Planet Ice in Mallard Road, Peterborough, for an early Christmas and New Year celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was part of an opportunity for Amazon colleagues to share festive cheer with activities, games and giveaways in the run up to the festive season.

Staff from Amazon in Peterborough celebrate with friends and families at Planet Ice.

A spokesperson said: “Festive food offerings, Christmas jumper days and holiday season prizes were just some of the happenings at the site throughout December as the team geared up for Christmas.

“The team from the Peterborough fulfilment centre also provided an ice rink for colleagues and their families to enjoy.”

Tomislav Batinic, Site Leader at the fulfilment centre in Peterborough, said: “Every year we look forward to celebrating the holiday season together with fun, games and laughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know how important Amazon is to customers all over the UK at this time of year, and our spirits are high as we deliver smiles to those customers and to each other at the end of another year.”

Andreea Piticu, an employee from Amazon in Peterborough and who took part in the celebrations, said: “We have a lot of fun as a team throughout December as we make our workplace joyful, festive and ready for the Christmas rush.