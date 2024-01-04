Staff and families of Amazon in Peterborough wrap up £11,500 worth of gifts for young crime victims
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amazon staff and their families in Peterborough teamed up to wrap more than £11,000 worth of gifts for young victims of crime.
Employees with their children took part in a special Christmas event at the fulfilment centre in Kingston Park as part of the national Embrace Child Victims of Crime’s 2023 Dear Santa appeal.
The event is part of ongoing support by Amazon in Peterborough of the Dear Santa appeal, and which has seen the city company donate more than £75,000 to Embrace Child Victims of Crime over the last three years.
Tomislav Batinic, Site Leader at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “Since 2020, we’ve proudly supported this fantastic campaign by Embrace.
"Every child deserves to have a toy to enjoy at Christmas, and the team here at Amazon was keen to lend a helping hand to this great cause once again.
“It was great to see colleagues, their friends and families being involved in the wrapping event. It created a real sense of community with everyone coming together to help those in need this Christmas.”
Emma Fleming, Head of Income at Embrace Child Victims of Crime, said: “We’re pleased to have received this support from the Amazon team in Peterborough.
"It will enable us to provide gifts for many children this year.
“It’s humbling to see such support from so many people in the community, and the wrapping event was a fantastic opportunity to involve families and enable children to help others who may not be as fortunate as themselves.”