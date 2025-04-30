Spring Heatwave: When Peterborough Lido will open - and how long the hot weather will last

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dry bank holiday forecast in Peterborough

When the sun shines and the warm weather arrives in Peterborough, for many one of the first thoughts is a family trip to the Lido.

In previous years, the Lido has opened at the beginning of April, allowing a spring dip in the historic pool.

But in 2025, the outdoor pool remains shut as we approach the beginning of May – meaning there is no chance of a refreshing swim during the current heatwave.

The Lido will not open until the end of May

This year’s Lido season will begin on Saturday, May 24 .

A spokesperson for Vivacity said: “We're pleased to announce that this year's Lido season will start on Saturday 24th May

“Expect lots of early morning swims, more evening swims, fitness classes and special events throughout the summer. The season will end on 7th September and will be followed by a weekend of dog swims on 12/13/14 September.”

The current forecast from The Met Office for Peterborough is for the warm weather to continue on Wednesday, April 30, with a maximum temperature of 24C predicted through the afternoon.

It is set to be even warmer on Thursday, May 1, with 28C temperatures forecast.

However, the early year sunshine is not set to last until the Bank Holiday weekend.

Friday, May 2 is set to be cooler, with temperatures set to drop below 20C – with a similar picture on Saturday.

Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May 5 will be even cooler, with the Met Office saying the warmest it will be in Peterborough will be 13C, with cloudy conditions forecast.

However, the good news is that it is currently forecast to stay dry – and temperatures will start to warm up again from Tuesday.