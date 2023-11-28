Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spending on Peterborough’s apparently unwanted city centre fountains hit nearly £31,000 in the last financial year, according to new figures.

Data released by council officials show the cost of repairs and maintenance of the fountains in Cathedral Square rose to £30,737 in the 2022/23 financial year to last April.

It is the second largest spend on the fountains in the last nine years.

The figures, which also show that £5,300 has already been spent on the fountains in the current financial year, come six months after residents voted to switch off the fountains in a poll carried out by Peterborough City Council.

Now councillors are to be asked to review costs around the fountains as they battle to close a £6.2 million funding gap to deliver a balanced budget for 2024/25.

The review will include examining various ways of using Cathedral Square, which underwent an £11.4 million revamp in 2010 of which £240,000 was used to install the 25 fountains.

A council spokesperson said: “The annual allocated budget for the fountains is £20,000.

"Additional money needed to be spent in 22/23 to fix operational issues with the fountains which were well documented at the time.

"It is the continuation of these issues in 2023/24, and the requirement for additional spending to resolve the issues, which led to the decision in the summer not to switch them on and to review the investment needed to continue operating the fountains in the future.

She added: “The spend in 2023/24 has been on surveys to allow us to understand the likely investment that would be needed in the fountains to get them working and to increase reliability and to maintain them on an annual basis.

"These reports will now be considered as part of our work to deliver a balanced budget in 2024/25.

“The focus on delivering a balanced budget in 2024/25 will also give us an opportunity to review the Cathedral Square area, giving us the chance to listen to public and member feedback for the future potential and aspirations for the area.”