Speedway fans gear up to stage new challenge to East of England Showground development plans

Peterborough speedway fans are being urged to attend a key council meeting to determine the fate of multi-million pound plans to develop the East of England Showground.

Supporters of the Peterborough Panthers speedway team are expected to turn out in force for the meeting of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee on October 21 which will reconsider two outline planning applications for a 1,500 homes and leisure village development on the East of England Showground.

The Showground was the venue for more than 50 years for the speedway race track where Peterborough Panthers raced on a weekly basis and went on to win an array of top honours.

But the fans were left outraged 11 months ago when councillors approved the development plans which meant the removal of speedway racing from the venue.

Peterborough Panthers speedway team in action at the East of England Showground

Mick Bratley, of Forever Panthers Ltd, said: “We strongly encourage all Peterborough Speedway supporters to attend the meeting and show their backing for our cause.

"Your presence and support will be invaluable.

He said: "In preparation for the meeting, we will submit our representations in advance and attend in person to present our case for the applications to be refused.”

The planning meeting has been called because the Showground owners, the East of England Agricultural Society, and its land promoter, AEPG, have not been able to conclude a Section 106 agreement, which was a requirement of the planning approval granted in October last year.

The final farewell Panthers speedway meeting at the Alwalton Track at the East of England Showground

The Section 106 agreement is designed to ease the impact of the development on the community and covers education, health, housing, community facilities and roads.

Mr Bratley said: “We have just been informed that the section 106 Agreement was not completed by Peterborough City Council’s latest deadline of September 12, 2025.

It is thought that council officers might recommend refusal for the development.

Mr Bratley added: “Such a recommendation would represent a positive turn of events for our efforts.

“Given the many twists and turns encountered throughout this process, we remain cautious and are not making any assumptions.

"Our team is continuing to work to be able to launch a legal challenge should the need arise.”

Last October councillors were asked to decide on two outline planning applications.

They approved one which was for 850 homes, a 50 acre leisure village, school, hotel and care village on part of the Showground.

But they rejected the second for 650 homes on an adjoining part of the Showground, which also included the speedway track.

The then planning committee chairman, Councillor Chris Harper, said the rejection had been due to the lack of proposed facilities to replace the loss of the speedway track.

However, that refusal decision was later ‘called in’ for review by three councillors and at another committee meeting just weeks later the 650 homes plan was approved.