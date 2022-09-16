Peterborough Panthers in action at the East of England Arena last night. The club is still looking for a new home despite securing an extension to stay at the Arena throughout the 2023 season.

Speedway champions Peterborough Panthers have secured a lifeline in their race against time to find a new home after 52 years at the same venue.

The club, which had faced the prospect of leaving Peterborough, says a new agreement to see out the 2023 season at the East of England Arena will give it valuable time to plan for the future.

Panthers were left looking at an abrupt end to their time at the East of England Arena and Events Centre after multi million pound plans for a leisure and housing development on the 165 acre showground were unveiled that would involve pulling up its race track and grandstand.

This is image shows the proposed layout for the leisure village development at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

Now, after months of negotiations with Arena operators Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG), the club has been told it can race all of the 2023 season at the track.

It had faced its season, which runs from March to October, ending on July 1 next year - which was the cut off point set by AEPG for all large scale events to stop using the Arena.

Keith Chapman of the Peterborough Panthers said: “AEPG and its chief executive Ashley Butterfield have worked closely with us from the start, and we were among the first to know that the Panthers would ultimately need a new home circuit as part of this development plan.

“AEPG immediately alerted us to the change in pace of the development earlier this summer, and what this meant for us.

Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of the AEPG, operators of the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

“The Panthers have been included in the negotiations and meetings so far, and I'm delighted that we have secured use of the grandstand and track as promised, allowing us to complete the racing 2023 season without interruption.”

Mr Butterfield said: “We knew the importance of allowing the Peterborough Panthers and the speedway track more time to plan their future, and when the land development plan was accelerated in June, it appeared to require the closure of the Speedway facilities much earlier than the previous development agreement had anticipated.

"We have worked tirelessly with the Panthers, and other stakeholders, to secure everyone’s agreement on a change to the development plan that allows the team to use the speedway track and grandstand until the end of the racing season in 2023. I’m grateful to everyone involved in reaching this decision.

He added: “Quick action by AEPG now guarantees that the Peterborough Panthers will have a home circuit until the end of the racing season next year and more freedom to plan for the future.”

The club along with other major outdoor events were told in June they would have to find a new venue or reduce in size to stay at the Arena after July 1 next year.

It means next year will be the last in their current form at the Arena for Truckfest, MCN, Motorhomes, Plantworx, and Antiques.

Some organisers hope to reduce the scale of their events to keep a presence at the Arena.

A planning application for a £50 million leisure village with conferencing facilities, accommodation, a health and wellness centre is expected soon.