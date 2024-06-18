Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers offering singletons the chance to escape the election by ‘finding love and having fun’

The organisers of a speed-dating event are inviting singletons based in and around Peterborough to come along and take part in a face-to-face matchmaking event later this month.

‘Speed-Dating 50+’ is due to be held at the Willow Cafe in Peterborough’s Central Park on Thursday June 27 at 7pm.

As the title suggests, the event is open to single men and women in the area aged 50 and over.

Matchmaking guru Cheryl McGuire, who is one of the co-organisers of the highly anticipated gathering, believes now is an ideal time to be running an event of this kind:

“We’re all tied up with the General Election and we need some light-hearted fun,” she said.

Coming along to speed-dating will, Cheryl insists, help election-battered people realise “there are other important things going on as well - such as finding love and having fun.”

This is the second time Cheryl has endeavoured to host a speed-dating event in Peterborough.

In February, the Peterborough Telegraph ran an article encouraging men to sign up for the initial event as male numbers were thin on the ground, something Cheryl attributed to nerves.

“I think it’s fear,” she said at the time.

While the article proved successful, attracting good numbers of men, the event failed to go ahead.

“We got all the men we needed,” Cheryl recalls, picking up the story; “but then – 48 hours before the event – six women dropped out!”

Happily, Peterborough’s answer to Cilla Black reckons this month’s event is looking much stronger, as there has been great interest expressed by both men and women.

That said, Cheryl is always keen to get as many singletons involved as possible.

“We’ve [already] got equal numbers of men and women,” she said, “but we could always do with more!”

Are you aged 50 or over and looking for love? Or are you aged 50 or over and just looking to have a fun night out with like-minded people?

If so then book your tickets for ‘Speed-dating 50+’ now by calling Andi at the Willow Cafe on 01733 563634, or by emailing andy@the willowcafe.co.uk.