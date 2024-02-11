Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisers of a Peterborough speed-dating event have issued a desperate plea for more men to come and take part.

Cheryl McGuire, who is co-organising the event at the Willow Cafe in Central Park on February 29 is pleading for eligible bachelors to attend the over 55’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve already got the women,” she says, chuckling “they are all raring to go.”

Organisers of a new Peterborough speed-dating event are desperate to get more men involved.

“We thought we’d have no issue getting enough men to come along: we only need about 15-20.”

At present, just four men have signed up for the light-hearted Leap Day event.

Cheryl says the apparent reluctance of men to get involved could be attributed to good old-fashioned nerves.

“I think it’s fear,” she suggests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being put in a situation where you’ve got to speak to somebody - not everybody is comfortable with that.”

The jolly matchmaker said she was inspired to put on a speed-dating event because “there are no events of this nature in this area.”

“We thought it would be a really good thing for Peterborough to have.”

Once seen as innovative and edgy, speed-dating has fallen out of vogue in recent times,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dating apps are where the vast majority of singletons go to get their dating fix nowadays.

“The dating scene is so much online now,” Cheryl admits.

“I think older people are scouring online and perhaps feel that’s a ‘safety net’ but actually it’s much more fun to meet face-to-face.”

Cheryl believes the human interaction that speed-dating affords is its greatest pull:

“I think online [dating] is a minefield and quite superficial in lots of ways; having a face-to-face conversation with somebody is such a human experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough’s answer to Cilla Black is worried that the event may have to be cancelled if more guys aren’t willing to rise to the occasion.

“Even if we get… ten, say, then we’ll run it,” she says.

“But if it’s any less than that then we wouldn’t be able to run it, realistically.”