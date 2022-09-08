Following their acclaimed performance of The Angels are Coming last November, Luxmuralis will once again be wowing crowds with their art projections at Peterborough Cathedral this year.

Luxmuralis will be bringing their art projection ‘The Beginning’ to the cathedral from Wednesday November 23 to Saturday 26.

This sequel to The Angels are Coming will once again transform the magnificent west front and nave of Peterborough Cathedral with light.

The show is based around the Nativity story and timed to coincide with the start of the Advent season. It promises to be a stunning experience for all the family and the perfect start to the Christmas season.

The audience will, first of all, see a colourful light projection onto the outside of the Cathedral, accompanied by music composed by David Harper, and then they enter the medieval building to experience an immersive light and sound installation, this time inspired by the fragility and beauty of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Visitors who saw The Angels are Coming by Luxmuralis at Peterborough last year described the show as “magnificent, beautiful and festive”, “truly memorable and mesmerising” and “a very moving experience from start to finish.” This year’s presentation promises to be just as unforgettable.

The Artistic Director of Luxmuralis, Peter Walker, said: “We are delighted to return to the Cathedral and present this newly adapted work this Christmas. The Peterborough audience is fantastic and the city comes alive during Advent. We look forward to working again with the Cathedral team and seeing individuals and families return and enjoy this uplifting light show and beautiful music.”

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough added:

“I know how much visitors enjoyed the light show from Luxmuralis last year and we can’t wait to see this year’s presentation. Advent and Christmas are always very special times at Peterborough Cathedral and this will be a wonderful way to be reminded of the Nativity story in a fresh and exciting way as we begin our Christmas preparations.”

Ticket prices for the light show have been frozen at last year’s levels for the Wednesday and Thursday evenings, with a small rise for the Friday and Saturday evenings. Entry to the show is by timed ticket and early booking is advised.

The tickets on Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 November are £7.50 adults, £6 children (U12) and £20 family (2 adults, 2 children or 1 adult, 3 children). The tickets for Friday 25 and Saturday 26 November are £8 adults, £6.50 children (U12) and £25 family (2 adults, 2 children or 1 adult, 3 children). Tickets are not required for children under 3 years old. A booking fee applies.

For more information or to book visit peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/luxmuralis.

1. metp-24-11-21-dl-152.JPG The Angels light show at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. metp-24-11-21-dl-060.JPG The Angels light show at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. metp-24-11-21-dl-072.JPG The Angels light show at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. metp-24-11-21-dl-118.JPG The Angels light show at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales