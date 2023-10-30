Spectacular Christmas sound and light show returns to Peterborough Cathedral
One of Peterborough’s most breathtaking Christmas events is set to return at Peterborough Cathedral.
Luxmuralis – a stunning sound and light show which uses dazzling effects to deliver captivating storytelling – will take place between 22 and 25 November.
This year, the multi-sensory event will be based around one of the season’s most integral themes: The Manger.
As all school nativity veterans know, the manger is the fodder trough in which the baby Jesus was laid after being born in a Bethlehem stable.
Peterborough Cathedral’s marketing director Paul Stainton is excited about the upcoming event:
“The Manger is a breathtaking production,” he said: “it will wow young and old alike.”
Organisers say the display is suitable for every age, from young babies to grandparents and is something that all the family can enjoy together. It is described as ‘an unforgettable experience guaranteed to create memories as vivid as the display itself.’
Now in its third year, Luxmuralis at Peterborough Cathedral has become something of an annual festive tradition for many Peterborians.
“Thousands of people enjoyed last year's show,” Paul remarked.
As popular as it is, last year’s event was marred by a torrential downpour which left some unprepared audience members wet through.
This year’s event will be the first to be held entirely indoors, transforming the interior of the beautiful Norman cathedral with its incredible light and sound
The show’s organisers say this year’s display has been “carefully curated for indoors,” meaning attendees can stay warm and toasty with a hot cup of hot chocolate, regardless of how cold or wet it may be outside.
There will be several sessions to choose from across the four days, including early and late showings. Each session will last half-an-hour, although many of the most popular sessions are likely to sell out well before the event.
Visitors who have a particular date or time in mind are encouraged to book their tickets soon to avoid disappointment.
“Tickets are selling faster than ever,” Paul warned. “This year’s event looks like it will be even more popular than last year.”Further information can be found at Luxmuralis 2023 - Peterborough Cathedral.