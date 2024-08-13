Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New action to start next month

​New action is being taken to help unemployed people aged 50 and above in Peterborough back into work. ​

Staff at Peterborough Jobcentre will host two 50 plus MOT workshops next month aimed specifically at finding alternative careers for those seeking to get back into the workplace.

The workshops will take place on September 9 and September 23 between 11am to 12.30pm.

Peterborough Jobcentre is to host two workshops next month to help people aged 50 and above back into work

It comes as new figures show that the number of people aged in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit last month rose to 1,745 people – an increase of 25 per cent on the same month last year.

The rate of increase was higher than that for claimants of all ages which rose by 21 per cent to 8,855 people. A rise of 1,545 people.

Julia Nix, district manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: said: “Our support to the 50+ age group has also been unwavering in the last year with the introduction of a specialist team at Peterborough Jobcentre and the creation of Mid-Life MOTs.

"These sessions help people who are identified as struggling to secure work for a lot of the common reasons associated with being in an older working category.

"There is a large emphasis on positivity around the modern working practice of employers who now really do identify the untapped potentials of those who have a lifetime of working experience.

"Confidence building and positivity is integrated into the workshops run by DWP staff.

"Topics also include financial planning and preparation for retirement including pension forecasting.

"Another well received module covered has been around health and wellbeing where partner organisations have arrived onsite and delivered health checks and include advice on menopause too. With numbers of around 1,700 in this age group this support is critical.”

Among the Jobcentre’s recent successes was a man who had been working in the mental health sector but getting too few hours to survive on.

Mrs Nix said: "When the hours dropped further, the man had to claim Universal Credit and began attending the Jobcentre’s workshops.

“ With newfound confidence and an increased work search skill set he has just secured a full-time and permanent managerial role in a mental health facility.

"Jobcentre Plus has assisted paying him for travel to work for his first month of work.”

The action comes after the Jobcentre announced last month it would be holding regular ‘MoTs’ for the over 50s jobseekers for the foreseeable future.