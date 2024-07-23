Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Figures reveal rise in Universal Credit claimants

New action is being taken to help jobless people aged 50 and above in Peterborough back into the workplace.

Regular coaching sessions are being held by the city’s Jobcentre staff in the city centre to help the over 50s to break down barriers to employment.

The moves comes as new figures how an increase in the number of people aged 50 and above in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit.

Staff at Peterborough Jobcentre are taking action to help jobless people aged 50plus back into the workplace. Inset, Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus

Now the Jobcentre in Bridge Street is organising weekly ‘MoTs’ for the over 50s jobseekers.

In addition on July 29 there will be a one-off, voluntary session for customers to discuss their options for later life.

The session, from 11am to 12.30pm, will explore overcoming obstacles to employment, the benefits to improving earnings and savings potential, retirement planning and wellbeing.

And every Thursday morning for the foreseeable future, work coaches, at Peterborough Jobcentre will host 50+ Mid-Life MOTs which will seek to inform people about their choices for employment, health, and retirement.

New figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) show that there has been an 18 per cent increase in the number of people aged 50 plus claiming Universal Credits.

Last month the figure stood at 1,600 compared to 1,355 in the same month the previous year – a rise of 245.

Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: "Helping people achieve financial security through work remains the key focus for our jobcentre teams.