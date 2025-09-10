Special school in Peterborough hoping to expand to meet demand for places

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the expansion of a special school.

Alternative education provider In Toto Ed has been running a school at Fenlake House in Peterborough since September 2022.

The school previously shared the building with an accountancy firm which recently moved out.

According to planning documents, In Toto Ed now hopes to change the use of both parts of the building to be used exclusively as a school in order to "meet demand for student places" and provide "further bespoke rooms".

Fenlake House in Peterborough

The company is also looking to be categorised as an 'Independent Special School' to allow Ofsted coverage.

A planning statement reads: "The school caters for students who have EHCPs (Education Health Care Plans) and SEN (Special Educational Needs), and due to their needs cannot be in mainstream schools for some of all of their education.

"The school provides a very specialist and flexible approach for students, with rooms specifically for practical skills such as construction, music and cookery alongside more standard subjects."

It currently provides education for students from Year 7 to Post-16.

The proposal, if approved, would result in a special school with a maximum of 48 pupils on the roll, as opposed to the current 34, and 16 staff members.