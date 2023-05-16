A health and wellbeing fair is being held in Peterborough to help unemployed people who need reassurance to get into the workplace.​

A variety of organisations will be on hand at the event, which will take place on Thursday (May 18) at Peterborough Town Hall in Bridge Street, from 10am to 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) show there are 1,880 registered with them in Peterborough for whom this event could be helpful.

Peterborough Town Hall is the venue for a Health and Wellbeing Event on May 18 to help people with mental health and disabilities back into work

Chris Knights, the DWP’s District Operations Leader, said: “The number of people who could benefit is quite high and we are planning to hold more of these events in the future in Peterborough.

"We are working with providers and support organisations that can help bring people, who might have mental health or disability issues, back into the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The event is about providing help and support, not offering jobs.

“There is the opportunity to do unpaid voluntary work that could help a person gradually get used to the workplace routine.

"There is no compulsion but the Government does expect people with such issues to prepare for work and do what they can to overcome these issues.

"There are already lots of people who do work with health conditions and disabilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the organisations that will be attending are Jobsmart, Steadfast, the WEA (Workers Educational Association), the Richmond Fellowship, which provides one-to-one support, confidential impartial advice, and guidance, Inspire Education, Disability Peterborough, Healthy You, the PCVS (Peterborough Council for Voluntary Services) and Boxing Futures, which is an employability workshop and boxing programme for men and women.

The move comes as new figures from the DWP show a rise in the number of people in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit.

The figures show that last month there were 7,410 claimants – up 645 from 6,765 at the same time last year. It is a rise of 10 per cent.

The number of 18 to 24 year olds claiming Universal Credit rose to 1,215 last month – up 100 from 1,115 people for April last year - a nine per cent hike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad