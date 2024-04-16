Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The community in football and around Peterborough has rallied around local father Paul Ayre to help bring him home after major heart complications.

Paul, who is a popular face in local football, coaching at junior football club Gunthorpe Harriers for many years, suffered heart problems a year ago that led to him having open heart surgery, yet at the same time as these complications, he had a major stroke.

Since then, he has been transferred to a specialist rehab centre where he is learning to use his body again.

Paul Ayre.

According to a GoFundMe page- which has been set up in Paul’s name to fund vital home alterations- doctors are keen to discharge him to continue his rehabilitation at home. He is likely to be wheelchair bound for a long time, if not permanently.

Therefore, a series of home alterations to his property in Peterborough are required.

These are likely to include a garage conversion, the creation of a washroom, a new bedroom with space for a hoist as well as widening all of the doorways to allow space for a wheelchair to fit through.

The fundraising campaign has already raised over £5400 of its £10,000 target.

A message on the page reads: “This is proving to be a very expensive job. So we are asking for you to donate what you can.

"This isn’t just money but also to you tradies out there we are asking for your services/skills to make this happen. The sooner this happens the better, a year away is far too long to be away from his family.

“Thank you for reading-hope you can help!”

To support the fundraising campaign, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/3vwtf-help-get-paul-home.

Gunthorpe Harriers, who Paul coached while his sons Charlie and Harry played for the side, have planned their own efforts to support Paul at their Presentation Day on May 11.

Volunteers and players will come together to run a half marathon around the club’s home at Campbell Drive.

A club representative said: “It was a big shock to all of us.

"When we went to visit Paul in hospital, he was his usual upbeat self. He’s certainly got the personality to get back to where he used to be.

"He’s a unique man, really funny, always making jokes about himself or others.

“He’s such a happy person and a great to be around, which is why he is so popular.