The charity, Little Troopers, has sent Christmas boxes to military children from RAF Wittering who have parents serving overseas on military operations and exercises this Christmas.

There are expected to be thousands of children across the UK who will have a parent serving overseas this Christmas; missing out on school nativities, carol services, family get-togethers and the magic of Christmas morning.

The Little Troopers Christmas boxes are part of the charity’s broader Christmas Smiles campaign which recognises that this is a particularly difficult time of year for children to have Mummy or Daddy working away from home. The campaign aims to bring some Christmas smiles to military children who are missing Mum or Dad during the school holidays.

The charity has worked closely with RAF Wittering to get the boxes to the families most in need.

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers comments: “Christmas Smiles is a campaign we’ve been running for years to support children who have a parent deployed over Christmas. It’s a really hard time of year to be separated from a parent and our aim is to make these children feel special and supported.

“We’re so excited to be putting together our own Christmas boxes this year and we hope they make a real difference to military children from RAF Wittering who are struggling with their parent away.”

The Little Troopers Christmas Smiles boxes have been made possible thanks to funding from the Veterans’ Foundation, Pinnacle Service Families, RUK Advanced Systems and Day One People. Special thanks also to JDT Utilities for helping to transport the boxes.