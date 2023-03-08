A Peterborough councillor has said rubbish being regularly discarded overnight on a Werrington road is “soul-destroying”.

Werrington councillor John Fox said there is “no excuse” for the litter, which he said has been dumped along David’s Lane three times in as many weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flurry of incidents have been reported by Werrington residents and shared on social media.

Werrington councillor John Fox

One resident said the litter stretched the “entire length of the lane” and on both sides – claiming it is a “deliberate and dangerous act of antisocial littering”.

Councillor Fox expressed his sympathy for the litter-picking community clean-up group the Wombles of Werrington, who he said are a “credit to the community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s soul-destroying,” he said. “It makes me angry more than anything.

"It’s happened three times in the last three weeks overnight, in the early hours of the morning. There’s paper all the way down the street on both sides.

"I’m so proud of our volunteers who keep Werrington clean. They are dedicated and love the area and community.

"I always say communities are only as strong as the people who live within them. I feel sorry for the volunteers – please do not lose faith because we all appreciate the work you put in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully the culprit will be caught and justice will be served.”