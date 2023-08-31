Sonic boom heard across Peterborough as RAF Typhoon fighters launched from Coningsby
A sonic boom was heard across Peterborough and the surrounding areas last night (Wednesday) after RAF fighter jets were launched.
The noise was heard at about 10pm across Peterborough and parts of Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.
No details have been given for the launch of the Typhoon fighter jets.
An RAF spokesperson said: “The sonic boom heard across parts of England yesterday evening was caused by RAF Typhoon fighter aircraft who were launched from Quick Reaction Alert at RAF Coningsby, the aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons.
“The RAF is responsible for policing UK airspace and would prefer not to cause any disturbance to those on the ground, however, the safety and security of the nation remains paramount and the RAF must continue to robustly secure the UK skies and maintain national security in an unpredictable and dangerous world.”
Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) is a routine part of the RAF’s air defence role to protect UK airspace.
The RAF’s QRA aircraft are held at immediate readiness to protect the United Kingdom and can take off within minutes.
QRA are launched to intercept unidentified aircraft because the aircraft cannot be identified by any other means, for example, if the aircraft is not talking to civilian or military Air Traffic Control, has not filed a flight plan and / or is not transmitting a recognisable secondary surveillance radar code.