Son to complete 24 hour charity walk in memory of his dad a popular Peterborough United season ticket holder

Justin (31) and three of his friends, Richard Eggleston, Josh Smart and Hanif Ali, are taking on the non-stop 100k (62 mile) walk to raise money for Kidney Research UK (KRUK).

Justin’s father Patrick (69) passed away in January 2020 a few days after being admitted to hospital. He has been taking medication for kidney problems for the previous ten years.

Patrick was a Posh season ticket holder for over ten years and that is why as part of the walk, the men will be visiting the Weston Homes Stadium and walking around the grounds.

Justin has now committed to taking on at least a couple of big charity challenges a year to support and raise awareness for the work of KRUK.

The plan is for the route to last between 22 and 24 hours and will start at Holme Fen Nature Reserve at 8am, giving them enough time to arrive at Posh for 12pm.

They will then head further afield in the county, back towards Warboys, where Justin lives, and then to St Ives. Overnight, they will be walking through the grounds of teh One Leisure Outdoor Centre, for safety but also because it was a special place to Patrick, as he drank there often and it was where his family held his wake.

Justin has set a £3000 target and with his efforts with the walk and donations from his father’s funeral has already surpassed £2700.

Justin said: “My dad had issues and kidney problems and took medication for this for about 9/10 years, when it got to January 2020, my mum took to the doctors due to a colour of yellow coming over him and they admitted him straight to hospital.

“We were then told at the hospital they couldn’t put on dialysis due to how weak his kidneys were and he passed 6/7 days later, this was obviously a massive loss to all of us, especially to close family of my mother, brother and nephew (we also found out my and my partner were expecting our first child Mabel three days after my day passed away)

“So, for me this opened my eyes a little more to kidney disease and what fantastic work you guys do (I’ve read up more and trying to understand more, if honest I still don’t know loads but learning as I go) so this will be our second event of many future events I’m planning to raise as much money as possible and awareness.”