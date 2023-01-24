A new venture is being put together to construct a large solar park at the Dogsthorpe Landfill Tip in Peterborough.

The project would involve the use of a 23.9 hectare site for a renewable energy generating station, sited on a restored area of of the tip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Northampton-based Infinis Solar Developments, which is behind the venture, the station would be made up of ground mounted solar photovoltaic panels and cabling, two substations, battery units in prefabricated containers, access routes, security measures, CCTV cameras and landscaping.

An aerial view of Peterborough's Dogsthorpe Landfill Tip, which could be used as a renewable energy generating solar park.

Details of the number of solar panels and the potential power output have not been released.

The security fencing would be 2.4 metres high with a gap at the lower end to allow the passage of mammals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same firm currently operates a network of gas infrastructure on part of the restored landfill site where wells and surface laid pipes collect the captured landfill methane and deliver it to generators that convert it to electricity for export to the grid.

In a statement by the company’s agent, it says the proposed development would not interfere with the ongoing works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “The landfill is being progressively filled and restored, with restoration to be completed by the landowner by 2025.

"The nature and design of the solar park would be such that areas where panels are installed could still be managed in accordance with the approved

Advertisement Hide Ad

management plans, and the presence of the proposed development will complement the restoration of the landfill.”

Peterborough City Council has told the energy firm that an environmental impact assessment will not have to be carried out if it wishes to proceed with the venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application for the solar park has not yet been submitted.

News of the project comes just a week after a company called Thorney Power submitted a request to the council asking if an environmental impact assessment is needed ahead of a planning application to create a solar farm and energy storage unit, called Thorney Eco Hub, near Nutgrove Farm, Scolding Drove, Thorney.