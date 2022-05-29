Paula Machin and Emma Lannigan, who raised thousands for Thorpe Hall Hospice

A pair of business owners have been thanked after raising thousands for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Emma Lannigan and Paula Machin presented Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice with a cheque for £5600 - money they helped to raise through their sell-out Snow Ball in 2021.

The donation comes as the two organisers announce plans for a second ball in aid of the hospice, which provide expert palliative care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.

left to right, Emma Lannigan, Paula Machin, Sarah Devonport, Stephen Devonport (from Devonports Kitchens and Bathrooms, last year's main sponsor), Judy Stevens (from sponsor's 'I'd rather be in Deeping') and Community Fundraiser for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Helen Kingston

The 2022 event, set to take place on Saturday 19th November at the Black Horse in Baston, will build on the incredible success of the first ball, which started as a nod to the achievements and resilience of The Deepings business community during the pandemic.

All money raised will once again go to the hospice which cared for Emma’s sister in 2019 and Paula’s dad thirteen years ago.

Emma Lannigan, a Life and Business Growth Mentor from Market Deeping, said: “Most of us in The Deepings community know someone who has benefited from the support of our local Sue Ryder hospice. We felt that last year’s event had opened a door for people who wanted to do something for the charity, but didn’t know what or how.

“The night of the 2021 ball was incredible and everyone involved couldn't do enough to support us. It just shows what we can achieve when we all work together. Paula and I are so determined to make the next ball even more fabulous than the last.”

The Deepings Snow Ball 2022 is still in the planning process with sponsorship packages to be announced in June and ticket sales going live in September.

Helen Kingston, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “Emma and Paula are fantastic people who have so much ambition and drive. We would like to thank them, and the entire Deepings community, for everything they have done to support the hospice, so that the team can continue to be there for people when it matters.”